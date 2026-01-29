Two teams hoping to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference will meet on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Washington Wizards. The Bucks (18-27) have lost three in a row and are without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). The Wizards (11-34) did manage to win their last game, which ended a nine-game losing streak. Alex Sarr (illness) is listed as questionable for the Wizards, while Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique) is also out for Milwaukee.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Wizards have won two of three matchups this season. The latest Wizards vs. Bucks odds have Milwaukee as 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Milwaukee is at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100), with Washington priced at +114 (risk $100 to win $114). Before making any Bucks vs. Wizards picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wizards vs. Bucks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -2.5 at DraftKings Wizards vs. Bucks over/under: 222.5 points Wizards vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -134, Wizards +113 Wizards vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine Wizards vs. Bucks streaming: Prime Video

How to make Bucks vs. Wizards picks

After 10,000 simulations of Wizards vs. Bucks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (222.5). With a 27-18 Under record this season, no team has seen their games hit the Over fewer times than the Bucks. The Under is 4-1 over Milwaukee's last five games and is 6-2 over its last eight contests. Meanwhile, the Wizards have failed to reach the total in three of their last four games.

When the Bucks travel, the Under is hit in 67% of games as the Under has a 16-8 mark for Milwaukee on the road. With the Bucks down their two leading scorers in Antetokounmpo and Porter, and with Washington ranking 26th in scoring, the model is behind the Under hitting on Thursday. The total fails to get reached in 55.2% of simulations, per SportsLine's advanced model.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bucks vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Bucks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.