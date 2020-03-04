Bulls vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 18-42 overall and 7-22 at home, while Chicago is 21-40 overall and 8-20 on the road. The Bulls have lost 10 of their past 12 games. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have lost seven of their past nine. Minnesota is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Bulls odds, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Bulls over-under: 231.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Bulls money line: Minnesota -136, Chicago +116

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 139-134 win. Malik Beasley picked up 28 points, while D'Angelo Russell added 23 points. Russell has now scored 23 or more points in four of his last five games.

Minnesota is averaging 113.3 points per game on offense, which ranks 10th in the NBA. In addition, the Timberwolves are 5-0 against the spread in their last five home games against the Bulls.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago escaped with a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 109-107. Coby White (19 points), Otto Porter Jr. (18 points), and Denzel Valentine (season-high 17 points) were the top scorers for Chicago. Porter was playing for the first time since Nov. 6 as he made his return from a foot injury.

In the last meeting between these two teams, Chicago defeated Minnesota 117-110 at the United Center as a one-point favorite. However, the Bulls are just 2-7 in their last nine meetings against Minnesota.

