Cavaliers' Kevin Love reportedly could be out 6-8 weeks with broken hand
Love injured his hand during Cleveland's game against the Pistons on Tuesday
This hasn't been a good week for All-Stars when it comes to injuries.
First DeMarcus Cousins tore his Achilles. Then the Wizards announced that John Wall would have a knee procedure and be out for two months. Now it's Kevin Love's turn.
Love broke his hand during Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, and will reportedly miss 6-8 weeks.
The injury comes at the worst possible time for the Cavs, who had won two games in a row entering Tuesday's game after losing 10 of 13.
