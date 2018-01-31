Cavaliers' Kevin Love reportedly could be out 6-8 weeks with broken hand

This hasn't been a good week for All-Stars when it comes to injuries.

First DeMarcus Cousins tore his Achilles. Then the Wizards announced that John Wall would have a knee procedure and be out for two months. Now it's Kevin Love's turn.

Love broke his hand during Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, and will reportedly miss 6-8 weeks.

The X-ray on Kevin Love's left hand revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand fifth metacarpal. Love will not return to play tonight. His status will be updated after additional examination and consultation tomorrow in Cleveland, per the Cavs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2018

Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 31, 2018

The injury comes at the worst possible time for the Cavs, who had won two games in a row entering Tuesday's game after losing 10 of 13.