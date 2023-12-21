Cleveland will try to complete a perfect four-game homestand when it hosts New Orleans on Thursday night. The Cavaliers (16-12) have won their first three games of the homestand, including a 124-116 win over Utah on Wednesday. New Orleans had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 115-113 loss to Memphis on Tuesday, as Ja Morant hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer in his first game back from a 25-game suspension. The Pelicans (16-12) are in second place in the Southwest Division, while the Cavaliers are in second place in the Central Division.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over/under is 229 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans spread: Cavaliers +1.5

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans over/under: 229 points

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans money line: Cavaliers: +108, Pelicans: -128

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has been outstanding during its current homestand, picking up wins over Atlanta, Houston and Utah. The Cavaliers covered the 5-point spread without star guard Donovan Mitchell in their win over the Jazz on Wednesday, as shooting guard Sam Merrill scored a career-high 27 points off the bench. Mitchell was sidelined due to an illness, and he is questionable for this game.

Max Strus made six 3-pointers to score 18 points, while Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. The Cavaliers knocked down 23 3-pointers on a franchise-record 51 attempts from beyond the arc. Cleveland has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has won six consecutive games against Southwest Division opponents. The Cavs could also be facing a shorthanded Pelicans squad as Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas and Herbert Jones are also questionable with illnesses.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has been the better team in this head-to-head series, winning seven of the last 10 meetings. The Pelicans have also been a profitable team to back over the past month, covering the spread in 12 of their last 18 games. They have won three straight road games, beating the Wizards, Hornets and Spurs last week.

The Pelicans set a franchise record with 22 3-pointers in their 146-110 win over San Antonio, as CJ McCollum scored 29 points and Brandon Ingram added 26. Ingram led the team with 34 points in the narrow loss to Memphis on Tuesday, while Valanciunas had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Cleveland is playing without Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee), so the Cavaliers could be without their top three scorers if Mitchell is sidelined.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pelicans picks

