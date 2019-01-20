Celtics coach Brad Stevens believes Marcus Smart deserved to be ejected for going after Hawks' DeAndre Bembry

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was tossed from the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night following an altercation with DeAndre Bembry. Smart repeatedly tried to go after Bembry and had to be restrained by teammates and coaches.

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that from what he saw, Smart deserved to be thrown out of the game but he had yet to go back and review the tape of the incident itself.

"I need to go back and watch it before I react to it," Stevens said, via ESPN. "From what I saw, obviously, deserved to be ejected. And, I don't know what was said. I haven't asked [Smart], I haven't talked to him about it, but, obviously, there's league punishment for that type of stuff. Can't react that way."

It remains to be seen what the league will elect to do in terms of further punishment for Smart following this incident but it could ultimately lead to a suspension which would be the last thing Boston needs at this stage of the season with a matchup against the Heat on the docket on Monday (6 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

Despite his combustible demeanor, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said that the team accepts Smart for who he is even though it may have cost the Celtics in this particular matchup.

"I just think that we accept Marcus for who he is, in terms of being fiery," Irving said. "You know, bringing that type of energy. You know, s--- happens sometimes where the game goes like that and an altercation happens, we just gotta pick right back up. I think it was a five- or six-point game at that point, so, you know, he knew what the score was. He knew he had one tech, he's responsible for that; it's our responsibility to pick him up, and finish out the game strong."

Smart did not talk to media members following his ejection.