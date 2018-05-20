Celtics vs. Cavaliers: LeBron James throws down dunk contest-worthy jam in Game 3
LeBron didn't need much running room to throw down this huge dunk
LeBron James has never competed in the NBA Dunk contest, but if he did then he'd probably throw down a dunk similar to this one from Game 3 on Saturday. The Celtics have played some incredible defense in this series, but James found an open lane and just unleashed on the rim in front of him.
Watch as James fakes back towards the ball, and when the Celtics commit to that, he immediately cuts towards the rim. At that point, nobody can rotate over. All the Celtics could do was watch James go under the rim and throw down a reverse.
Here are a couple of other angles that are even more impressive.
This is a dunk contest-level dunk. The most impressive part is that he threw the jam down without much space to work with. A lot of highlight dunks come in a fast break setting, when a player has time to gather himself and think about what he's going to throw down. James, however, is working in a half-court setting. He obviously didn't need much of a runway beforehand.
The Cavs are going to need plays like this if they're going to come back and win this series. Not everybody believes in momentum during a game, but this kind of play has to put energy behind the Cavs and dishearten the Celtics. When James is in this kind of zone, there's just nothing you can do about it.
