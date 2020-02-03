Celtics vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 13-37 overall and 8-16 at home, while Boston is 33-15 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Hawks have lost five consecutive games. The Celtics have won three consecutive games. Boston is favored by seven points in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Celtics spread: Hawks +7

Hawks vs. Celtics over-under: 223.5 points

Hawks vs. Celtics money line: Atlanta 232 Boston -275

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks took a 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Atlanta was down 97-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Trae Young had a tough game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting and he turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Young suffered an ankle injury on Saturday and he is listed as questionable for Monday's game. Cam Reddish will miss the game because of a facial contusion after he took an elbow to the head on Saturday. De'Andre Hunter missed Saturday's game with an ankle sprain and is questionable for Monday.

John Collins had 26 points and 11 rebounds against Dallas. He has 12 double-doubles in his last 24 games.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston took its game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday by a conclusive 116-95 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established an 86-67 advantage. Jaylen Brown had 32 points along with nine boards.

Kemba Walker (knee soreness) and Enes Kanter (hip) both missed Saturday's game. Walker will not play Monday. Kanter is questionable, as is Marcus Smart (thigh).

The Celtics have won the past five meetings with the Hawks. They last won against Atlanta 109-106 in Boston on January 3. Atlanta is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118.2 on average. Boston enters the matchup with only 105.3 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

How to make Hawks vs. Celtics picks

