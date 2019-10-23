Celtics vs. Sixers odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 23 predictions from proven computer model

Al Horford and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers will try to start their season off with a win against Horford's former team on Wednesday. They host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics in the season-opener for both squads. Both teams look much different than the versions we saw last year. Out are superstars like Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving, along with staples of the franchises like J.J. Redick, Terry Rozier, Markieff Morris, Aron Baynes, T.J. McConnell, and Boban Marjanovic. The new faces include Walker and Enes Kanter for the Celtics and Horford and Josh Richardson for the Sixers. Both teams are fully healthy entering the opener, so we should get a reliable look at how they will mesh together. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m ET from the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as six-point home favorites, up from an open of five, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Sixers odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Celtics picks and NBA predictions for Wednesday and beyond, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of how much of an advantage home court was for Philadelphia last year. The Sixers posted a 31-10 record and a plus-8.1 point differential at home, as opposed to a minus-2.7 mark on the road. The Sixers covered the spread in 53.2 percent of their home games, while Boston covered on only 47.7 percent of away games. Philly especially took pride at home, dropping opponent field goal percentage to a minuscule 40.5 percent at the Wells Fargo Center.

The pride of their defense starts with 2018-19 Second-Team All NBA Defensive Team center Joel Embiid, who posted a much improved true shooting, plus-minus, and net rating at home. Embiid will have more help on that end of the floor this year, as the Sixers brought in defensive stalwarts Horford and Richardson, giving them one of the longest and adaptable defenses we've seen on paper in a long time. Across the five starting spots, Philly has a combined 18-inch height advantage over the Celtics.

But just because Boston might not have enough size doesn't mean that Philadelphia will cover the Celtics vs. Sixers spread on Wednesday.

That's because the Celtics have dominated this matchup in Brad Stevens' tenure. Over the past three seasons, including the playoffs, Boston has a dominant record of 13-4 against Philadelphia. Prized offseason acquisition Walker knows a thing or two about dominating the Sixers, too. Philadelphia had no answer for Walker in four meetings last season, allowing the All-Star point guard to average 37 points, seven assists, and six rebounds against them. Walker put up a career-high 60 points against the Sixers last season.

