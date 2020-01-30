Celtics vs. Warriors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from computer simulation on 33-16 run

The Golden State Warriors (10-38) face a tall task on Thursday evening in a road matchup against the Boston Celtics (31-15). The Warriors have lost 14 of 15 games heading into this matchup, though the Celtics will be short-handed without Enes Kanter (hip) available. Jayson Tatum's injury status is also worth tracking, as the talented forward is listed as questionable with a groin issue.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 12.5-point home favorites, up slightly from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Warriors picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Warriors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics vs. Warriors over-under: 222 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Celtics -1162, Warriors +693

GSW: The Warriors are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

BOS: The Celtics are 27-17-2 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

The model has considered that the Warriors have a mismatched roster and recent struggles are partially indicative of a talent gap between Golden State and their opponents. Still, Steve Kerr's team does have a legitimate No. 1 option in D'Angelo Russell. The All-Star guard is averaging 24.0 points and 6.3 assists per game and, when Russell plays, the Warriors are better than their overall profile indicates.

The Warriors also rank in the top eight of the NBA in creating turnovers defensively and, if they can create havoc and turn it into fast- break chances, that could benefit the visitors. The Celtics also struggle on the defensive glass and, while that isn't a defined strength of the Warriors, Golden State should have the ability to generate second-chance points.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even with the double-digit line, Golden State isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Warriors spread. The model also has factored in that Boston has an overall roster advantage, even if Tatum is unable to play. The Celtics rank as a top-five team in the NBA on both ends of the floor, matching up quite favorably against the Warriors on offense and defense.

Boston has a top-five defensive turnover rate, and that could speed Golden State up offensively in a way that makes the visitors uncomfortable. On the other end, the Celtics are strong in creating offensive rebounds, with the Warriors landing as a below-average unit in protecting the defensive glass this season.

How to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Russell falling short in this projections when compared to his season-long scoring average. That is also true on the Celtics side, with Marcus Smart's projection coming in below his season average. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Warriors vs. Celtics and which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.