Clippers' Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with partial tear in glute
Danilo Gallinari, who just returned to the L.A. lineup, is out again, this time indefinitely
Danilo Gallinari signed with the Clippers in the offseason via a three-team sign and trade with the Nuggets. The plan was to use him, along with a newly signed Blake Griffin, to reboot Los Angeles after the departure of Chris Paul. However, injuries have stood in the Clippers' way at every turn.
Gallinari already missed a month after first injuring his glute Nov. 5, and now another is going to sideline him indefinitely. In his second game back on Dec. 9, Gallinari suffered the same injury. He has been out ever since.
L.A. Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari will be held out of further game action while recovering from an injury of his gluteus maximus. Gallinari suffered a contusion to the left glute muscle, and subsequent imaging revealed a partial tear. Gallinari and the Clippers' medical team will continue the rehabilitation process and intend to re-evaluate the injury in January.
Gallinari being out even longer is yet another blow to an already-shorthanded Clippers team. They've seen Patrick Beverley, Blake Griffin, Milos Teodosic and Gallinari all miss time this season due to various injuries. It has been a non-stop downpour that doesn't appear ready to let up anytime soon.
With so many injuries, the Clippers' season feels lost with Christmas around the corner. When Gallinari and Teodosic made their returns it was a hopeful sign of improvement for the injury-plagued Clippers, but just like that they're once again without a key player.
-
Thompson, Kardashian are having a baby
Kardashian confirmed rumors that she's with child in an Instagram post
-
Wade still clever after all these years
Dwyane Wade is no longer the superstar he once was, but he's still clever after all these...
-
T-Mac says he's more of Pippen-type star
T-Mac says he would have developed into a Pippen-type player had he played with Shaq and K...
-
Truck crashes into Evan Turner's pool
The driver was partially submerged in the pool before being saved in a dramatic rescue
-
Lakers vs. Rockets odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Lakers and Rockets and locked in a strong pi...
-
Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds, picks
Stephen Oh just locked in a play for Wednesday's Warriors-Grizzlies game
Add a Comment