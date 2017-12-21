Clippers' Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with partial tear in glute

Danilo Gallinari signed with the Clippers in the offseason via a three-team sign and trade with the Nuggets. The plan was to use him, along with a newly signed Blake Griffin, to reboot Los Angeles after the departure of Chris Paul. However, injuries have stood in the Clippers' way at every turn.

Gallinari already missed a month after first injuring his glute Nov. 5, and now another is going to sideline him indefinitely. In his second game back on Dec. 9, Gallinari suffered the same injury. He has been out ever since.

L.A. Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari will be held out of further game action while recovering from an injury of his gluteus maximus. Gallinari suffered a contusion to the left glute muscle, and subsequent imaging revealed a partial tear. Gallinari and the Clippers' medical team will continue the rehabilitation process and intend to re-evaluate the injury in January. via NBA.com

Gallinari being out even longer is yet another blow to an already-shorthanded Clippers team. They've seen Patrick Beverley, Blake Griffin, Milos Teodosic and Gallinari all miss time this season due to various injuries. It has been a non-stop downpour that doesn't appear ready to let up anytime soon.

With so many injuries, the Clippers' season feels lost with Christmas around the corner. When Gallinari and Teodosic made their returns it was a hopeful sign of improvement for the injury-plagued Clippers, but just like that they're once again without a key player.