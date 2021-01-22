The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. The Clippers are 11-4 overall and 6-2 at home, while Oklahoma City is 6-7 overall and 5-2 on the road.

Los Angeles is favored by 13 points in the latest Clippers vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5.

Clippers vs. Thunder spread: Clippers -13

Clippers vs. Thunder over-under: 219.5 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles strolled past the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, 115-96. Kawhi Leonard had 32 points and five assists with six steals. The Clippers have reeled off five consecutive wins. They have held the last three opponents to 100 points or less. Los Angeles made 16 three-pointers and has made 15-plus in five straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Paul George had a career-high 12 assists vs. the Kings along with 19 points. The Clippers come into the game with the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.6. Nicolas Batum (personal) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City took a hard fall against Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, 119-101, The Thunder were down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter. The Nuggets outscored the Thunder 34-21 in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead into halftime and never looked back. Luguentz Dort had 20 points in addition to five boards. OKC has lost three of its past four games.

Oklahoma City is fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.6 on average. Al Horford (personal) and Josh Hall (health and safety protocols) are out for Friday's game. OKC lost three of four meetings with the Clippers last season.

