Fans loved Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' documentary soundtrack, praised throwback selections
Sports fans loved the first two episodes and specifically pointed out the music as a highlight
"The Last Dance," the Michael Jordan documentary, premiered on Sunday night, and sports fans were glued to the television to relive moments of Jordan's career and see some behind-the-scenes footage for the first time. The first two episodes of the 10 episode series had everyone on Twitter reacting and sharing memes. Fans were also loving the soundtrack to the episodes.
The music earned itself an event spot on Twitter, with enough people talking about it to create a moment on the app. "I Ain't No Joke" by Eric B. & Rakim and "I'm Bad" by LL Cool J were fan favorites.
Music can add a lot to documentaries, movies and videos. A highlight tape with music is a lot more intense than without. The selections by ESPN for this documentary clearly had a positive impact on the series.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the music selections:
Real recognize real.
People on Twitter called it "next level."
Fans were reminded of their love for these throwback songs.
Kudos to whoever was in charge of selecting the music for these episodes.
The songs were on repeat for many this morning.
Like I said, music can elevate a production, and these songs made people feel like they were there live.
Viewers were dancing around thanks to the exceptional song selection.
*chefs kiss*
There are more episodes to come, and hopefully much more great music included.
