Fans loved Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' documentary soundtrack, praised throwback selections

"The Last Dance," the Michael Jordan documentary, premiered on Sunday night, and sports fans were glued to the television to relive moments of Jordan's career and see some behind-the-scenes footage for the first time. The first two episodes of the 10 episode series had everyone on Twitter reacting and sharing memes. Fans were also loving the soundtrack to the episodes.

The music earned itself an event spot on Twitter, with enough people talking about it to create a moment on the app. "I Ain't No Joke" by Eric B. & Rakim and "I'm Bad" by LL Cool J were fan favorites.

Music can add a lot to documentaries, movies and videos. A highlight tape with music is a lot more intense than without. The selections by ESPN for this documentary clearly had a positive impact on the series.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the music selections:

Real recognize real.

As somebody who’s job it is to edit basketball footage to music.... MAD MAD props to whoever’s decision it was to use I Ain’t No Joke - Eric B and Rakim and I’m Bad - LL Cool J tonight in #TheLastDance ! Absolutely nailed the era and vibe of MJ in his early years! 👌🏽🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/kDBUpNwm6J — John Lukrofka (@bigjohnNEP) April 20, 2020

People on Twitter called it "next level."

Episode 1 has MJ highlights scored to Eric B & Rakim.

Episode 2 goes with I'm Bad by LL Cool J when showing MJ go off. (probably my favorite LL song)

Next level production in every way for #TheLastDance — Scott Montgomery (@SmoDogg) April 20, 2020

Fans were reminded of their love for these throwback songs.

That little highlights package they put together of a rookie Michael Jordan balling out with ‘I Ain’t No Joke’ by Eric B & Rakim playing over it was fire. Rookie MJ tearing it up with the tongue out and gold chain on was a sight to behold. 🔥 #TheLastDance — Jordan Patu. (@Jordan_Patu) April 20, 2020

Kudos to whoever was in charge of selecting the music for these episodes.

Who ever chose the songs in the Doc well done Eric B and Rakim what a classic.#LastDance — T24™ (@TFitzgerald24) April 20, 2020

Just heard some Eric B and Rakim in the last dance, this first episode is perfect.... pic.twitter.com/3fhvWmqGWP — Shamar English (@english_shamar) April 20, 2020

The songs were on repeat for many this morning.

I Ain’t No Joke by Eric B and Rakim prolly getting mad plays this AM — soulful flaneur (@PeriwinkleRip) April 20, 2020

Like I said, music can elevate a production, and these songs made people feel like they were there live.

Ngl, it felt like I was there in the stands when “I’m Bad” came on https://t.co/KiJhqf2bTg — The Black Neil deGrasse Tyson (@BrothaSuperior) April 20, 2020

Best choice of highlight sounds was when Eric B. & Rakim’s “I ain’t no joke” was playing while MJ was out there stealing souls! #NBATwitter #TheLastDance #MJmondays pic.twitter.com/KiymjMMN9s — 🎮 ➪ @mdugans 🌎 (@mdugansXL) April 20, 2020

Viewers were dancing around thanks to the exceptional song selection.

Me when #TheLastDance started playing Eric B. And Rakim pic.twitter.com/rFXmY4ZJdz — Josh Elliott (@TheGreatJoshby) April 20, 2020

*chefs kiss*

Documentary is great and all but can we appreciate this soundtrack they’re using

Eric B and Rakim now LL Cool J ? pic.twitter.com/iAV5jwIvCm — Chris (@NotDamico) April 20, 2020

There are more episodes to come, and hopefully much more great music included.