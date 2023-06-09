Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams underwent surgery on his left hand on Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams had been dealing with the injury since March, but decided to play through the pain in a playoff run that saw the Boston Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference finals. He's expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp at the start of the 2023-24 season, per Wojnarowski.

Williams played a pivotal role in Boston's playoff run this season, and will enter restricted free agency this summer. He's among CBS Sports' top 50 free agents set to hit the market this summer, but given his restricted status the Celtics will be able to match any offer sheet he receives if they want to keep him around. While Williams' playing time was up and down this season, when he was in the rotation he shot 39.5% from 3-point territory, and an even better 45% in the postseason. He did all of this despite dealing with a ligament injury in his right elbow dating back to February of this season.

The defensive versatility that Williams provides and his consistent 3-point shooting should make him a hot commodity in the offseason, so Boston surely won't be the only suitors for his services. Or, if the Celtics' are looking to improve in other ways in an effort to get back to the NBA Finals, they could look to make Williams part of a sign-and-trade deal if there's someone else out there that Boston would prefer.

We'll have to wait and see how Williams' free agency shakes out at the end of June, but wherever he lands, he'll have a hand injury to work back from ahead of next season.