James Harden makes NBA history after second consecutive game with at least 50 points and 10 3-pointers

Houston Rockets All-Star guard James Harden is in some kind of zone.

The 2018 NBA MVP dropped 55 points and tied a franchise record with 10 threes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and he was back at it again on Friday night against the Magic in Orlando. Harden picked up right where he left off against the Cavs and turned in another historic performance, as he scored 54 points and again connected on 10 threes. It was Harden's seventh 50-point game of the season, and fourth in his past seven games. All the rest of the players in the league have five 50-point performances on the season combined.

🚀 Back-to-back 50-point games

🚀 2nd straight with 10 3PM@JHarden13 (54 PTS) continues his historic scoring pace in the @HoustonRockets win vs. Orlando! #OneMission pic.twitter.com/AV1GkMrl7P — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2019

With his two-game explosion, Harden became just the second player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with 10 or more 3-pointers. The other player was Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Steph Curry, who accomplished the feat in February 2016. Harden also became the first player in league history to record back-to-back 50-point games with 10 triples, per the NBA, and he set the record for most points through the first 25 games of a season (982).

"I just want to win," Harden said after Houston's win over Orlando on Friday night. "Whatever it takes."

Harden is scoring points at a ridiculous rate this season. He's averaging 39.3 points, which is eight points more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is second in the league at 31.1 points per game. Also, he's playing 37.8 minutes per game, which means he's averaging over a point a minute. In other words, when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, there's no one coming close to doing it at the level that Harden is.