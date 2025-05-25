Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown played through a partially torn meniscus in his right knee during the 2025 NBA playoffs, and is still weighing his options for addressing the injury.

During an interview with Celtics Blog on Sunday, Brown revealed that surgery has not been ruled out.

"l got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with -- see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the [Celtics] organization," Brown said. "For now, it's just rest and recovery. I'm taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on."

While the Celtics have not made a definitive statement regarding Brown's knee, there was optimism, at least externally, that he would not need surgery after recent comments from president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

"He saw obviously our team docs and a couple of other people, and as he even said a couple weeks ago, the knee is in a good place structurally," Stevens said during his end-of-season press conference on May 19. "And so I think he felt comfortable getting out there and going after it. And hopefully he'll feel better after being off it for a couple weeks here.

"The unfortunate part is we're done in the middle of May, but some of these guys who have some nicks, bruises and other things that it'll be good to get some rest."

Brown started to feel discomfort in his knee in March, and he was later diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior impingement. However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on May 17 that Brown had actually been playing through a partially torn meniscus.

The Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by the New York Knicks, and injuries and illnesses played a large role. In addition to Brown's meniscus issue, Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4, Kristaps Porzingis was nothing like his usual self due to post-viral syndrome, Jrue Holiday was battling a hamstring strain and Sam Hauser had a sprained ankle.

Tatum's injury, in particular, has thrown a major wrench into the Celtics' present and future. He's set to miss the majority, if not all, of next season, and they were already expected to make some trades this summer to address their luxury tax issues.

In Tatum's absence, Brown is expected to lead the Celtics next season, but a meniscus surgery could further cloud their plans.