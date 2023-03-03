The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Utah Jazz on Friday night in a Western Conference battle. Oklahoma City is amid a six-game homestand that began with two losses to Sacramento and a loss to the Lakers. Utah, meanwhile, split a pair of home games against San Antonio to close the month of February.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Utah is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz spread: Thunder +1.5

Thunder vs. Jazz over/under: 233.5 points

Thunder vs. Jazz money line: Oklahoma City +105, Utah -125

Why the Thunder can cover

Utah is coming off its most embarrassing loss of the season, as San Antonio snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 102-94 win on Tuesday. The Jazz made just five shots in the fourth quarter. They did not make a field goal in the final three minutes and shot a season-low 35% from the floor, as San Antonio held an opponent under 100 points for just the fourth time this season.

The Jazz were without Jordan Clarkson (thumb) and Collin Sexton (hamstring), who are both going to be sidelined again on Friday night. Clarkson and Sexton are two of the top three scorers on the team, combining to average more than 35 points per game. Oklahoma City has covered the spread at a 13-4 clip in the last 17 meetings between these teams.

Why the Jazz can cover

Most of Utah's issues lately have been self-inflicted, as it has averaged 19.5 turnovers per game over the last four contests. The Jazz are not the only shorthanded team in this contest, as Oklahoma City is going to be without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the fifth consecutive game. His absence has led to a season-long five-game losing streak that has put Oklahoma City's playoff chances in peril.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. Utah won the first meeting between these teams this season, as leading scorer Lauri Markkanen poured in 43 points. The Jazz have won eight straight games against Oklahoma City, which has only covered the spread once in its last five home games.

