The Utah Jazz will take on the Golden State Warriors at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 19-19 overall and 12-6 at home, while the Jazz are 28-9 overall and 12-7 on the road. The Jazz are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on a Sunday. Utah is 9-2 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between these two teams and are 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings in Golden State.

Utah is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 12 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 87-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Jazz:

Warriors vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -6.5

Warriors vs. Jazz over-under: 232.5 points

Warriors vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -270, Warriors +220

What you need to know about the Warriors



The Warriors have lost four straight, including a 130-104 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Golden State was down 104-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 15 points, with Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry and James Wiseman each adding 14 points.

Curry leads the Warriors with 29.3 points per game, while Draymond Green pulls down 6.0 rebounds and dishes 8.4 assists per outing. Golden State scores 113.1 points and allows 113.3 points per game. Although the Warriors are on a four-game slide, they have won three straight at home. Golden State has been holding its opponents to 44.4 percent shooting from the field, third-best in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz thumped the Rockets 114-99 on Friday. Donovan Mitchell did his thing and finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Mitchell leads Utah in scoring at 24.8 points per game. Rudy Gobert pulls down a team-high 13.1 rebounds per game, and Mike Conley dishes 5.6 assists per outing.

Utah allows the third-fewest points in the NBA, giving up 107.6 per game while scoring 116.5 offensively. The Jazz are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games on the road against the Warriors. However, Utah is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games overall.

How to make Jazz vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.