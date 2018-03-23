Hawks-Kings game delayed due to protest over Stephon Clark shooting in Sacramento
Protesters surrounded the Golden 1 Center, preventing many fans from getting in
Protesters took to the streets of Sacramento on Thursday following the release of video footage surrounding the shooting death of Stephon Clark (also identified as Stephan Clark) at the hands of Sacramento police on Sunday night.
Police claimed they saw what they thought was a gun in Clark's hand before firing 20 bullets which killed him in his grandparents' backyard. The object in Clark's hand turned out to be a white iPhone.
Demonstrators began marching through the streets and onto a local freeway, and eventually made their way to the Golden 1 Center, where the Kings were scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks.
As a result of the protests, not many fans made it inside the arena and the start of the game was delayed.
Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports that all fans inside the arena were invited to sit in the lower bowl, and were given a free snack and non-alcoholic drink.
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Simmons on top
It almost seems unfair for either Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell to walk away from the season...
-
Kings owner addresses crowd amid protest
The start of the Kings-Hawks game was delayed as people protested an officer shooting Stephon...
-
How to watch: Celtics vs. Trail Blazers
Two of the league's best teams square off in Portland
-
How to watch: Nuggets at Wizards
Denver, currently sitting in ninth place in the West, is in must-win mode
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
-
Eight key stats from Hornets' huge win
It was a loss of epic proportions on Thursday, and there were some mind-boggling stats along...