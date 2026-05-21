The New York Knicks mounted a historic comeback to win the first game of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, stunning the Cavaliers in overtime. The Knicks came back from 22 points down with less than 8 minutes remaining to force overtime and outscored the Cavaliers 14-3 in overtime. New York can protect home-court on Thursday and take a 2-0 lead into Cleveland.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -6.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 215.5 points Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -234, Cavaliers +192 Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavs vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (215.5). The Over hit in Game 1 when these two teams played to a 104-115 score. The Over has now hit in five of the last six games for the Cavaliers, and the Over has hit in four of the last six games for the Knicks. , snapping a 5-1 run on Unders. The total has gone Over in seven of the Knicks' last 8 games played on a Thursday.

The SportsLine model is projecting five Knicks players to score 11 points or more, led by Jalen Brunson's 27.3 points. Donovan Mitchell is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 25.9 points scored, but just four Cleveland players are forecast to score 13 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 218 total points as the Under hits in 62% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Cavaliers vs. Knicks at FanDuel here:

How to make Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Cavs vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.