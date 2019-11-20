Knicks vs. 76ers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks have won two of their past three games, while the Sixers have lost two of their past three contests. Philadelphia is 8-5 overall and 4-0 at home, while New York is 4-10 overall and 1-6 on the road. Philadelphia is favored by 12.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Philadelphia strolled past Cleveland with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 114-95. Tobias Harris was the offensive standout of the game for the 76ers, as he had 27 points in addition to five rebounds. The Sixers lost five of nine games on their recent road trip, but they'll now play 13 of their next 18 games at home. Center Joel Embiid leads the Sixers in scoring with 22.9 points per game and rebounding with 11.4 boards per game.

Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland on Monday, taking the contest 123-105. Julius Randle scored 23 of his 30 points in the first half. Forward Marcus Morris enters Wednesday's matchup as New York's leading scorer, averaging 18.6 points per game.

The 76ers come into tonight's game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.1. Less enviably, the Knicks are stumbling into Wednesday's matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, scoring only 101.8 on average.

