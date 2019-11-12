Knicks vs. Bulls odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 12 predictions from advanced computer simulation

The New York Knicks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Chicago is 3-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while New York is 2-7 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Knicks won the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 28, 105-98. Chicago is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Knicks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Chicago's and Houston's game on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Bulls were thoroughly outmatched in the second half in a 117-94 defeat. Chicago was down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Bulls have lost three of their past four games.

Zach LaVine, who leads the Bulls with 19.5 points per game, scored 21 in the first meeting with the Knicks. Otto Porter Jr. is expected to miss his second consecutive game with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New York on Sunday, and it finished that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 108-87 walloping at Cleveland's hands. Marcus Morris had a rough night: as he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. Morris leads the Knicks with 18.1 points per game.

In the first meeting between the teams, Bobby Portis scored 28 points against his former team.

The Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.8 percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Knicks have had an even harder time: they have only been able to hits 41.7 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

