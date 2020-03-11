Knicks vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 11 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 20-46 overall and 14-19 at home, while New York is 20-45 overall and 9-23 on the road. The first two meetings between the teams were high-scoring affairs. The Knicks won 143-120 on Dec. 17 in New York, scoring their highest point total this season. The Hawks won 140-135 in double overtime on Feb. 9, scoring their second-most points of the campaign to date. Atlanta is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds, and the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 21 a blistering 51-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Hawks -4.5

Hawks vs. Knicks over-under: 232 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Atlanta -185, New York +159

What you need to know about the Hawks

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 143-138 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. John Collins dropped his 21st double-double of the season on 28 points and 11 rebounds. Atlanta hit a season-high 21 three-pointers.

Trae Young posted his 27th double-double against the Hornets with 31 points and 16 assists. He has scored 90 points in his two games against New York this season. For the season, Young is averaging 29.4 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York came up short against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, 122-115. The Knicks were up 70-54 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Frank Ntilikina posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. The Knicks have lost nine of their last 12 games.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Knicks will enter tonight's contest confident they can earn a victory. That's because New York is 4-2 in its last six meetings against Atlanta. In addition, the Knicks are 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Hawks.

How to make Knicks vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.