The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Brooklyn Nets in a cross-conference showdown on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 21-21 overall and 15-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 16-24 overall and 6-14 on the road. The Lakers are looking to win their third straight after knocking off the Dallas Mavericks 127-110 in their last outing. The Nets are aiming to snap a four-game losing streak after falling 104-102 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (ankle) are both going to be game-time decisions for the Lakers. Mikal Bridges (shin) is a game-time decision and Ben Simmons (back) is out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are favored by 7 points in the latest Lakers vs. Nets odds, and the over/under is 227 points.

Lakers vs. Nets spread: Lakers -7

Lakers vs. Nets over/under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Nets money line: Lakers: -274, Nets: +221

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They lost 105-103 to Portland on a last-minute jump shot From Anfernee Simons. Mikal Bridges led the way for Brooklyn, scoring 21 points to go with four rebounds and dour assists. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points and seven assists.

The Nets enter this matchup with a 19-19-2 overall record and a 7-13 road record against the spread this season. The Nets have a strong backcourt nucleus led by Bridges (21.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game), Cam Thomas (20.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game), and Spencer Dinwiddie (13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds per game). The Nets may be without Bridges, who is listed as a game-time decision with a shin injury. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Even though the Lakers have not done well against the Mavericks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Los Angeles strolled past Dallas with points to spare, taking the game 127-110. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers. It was another big night for Anthony Davis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

The Lakers have played at a high level when their full starting five is healthy and available to play. Davis (25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 blocks per game) and LeBron James (24.7 points, 7.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds per game) are both again having All-Star caliber seasons. Point guard D'Angelo Russell adds 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Lakers are 6-6 against the spread in their last 12 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games. See which team to pick here.

