Lakers vs. Spurs odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from advanced computer

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 6-11 overall and 4-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 14-2 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Spurs broke an eight-game losing streak with a dominant win at New York Saturday. The Lakers rallied from a halftime deficit to win their seventh straight game on Saturday. Los Angeles is favored by five points in the latest Spurs vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under is set at 223.

The Spurs soared to a victory over New York on Saturday, winning 111-104. The Spurs broke the longest losing streak ever under Gregg Popovich. The game was not close for most of the way and San Antonio led by as many as 28 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 23 and 21 points, respectively. It was the team's first win since Nov. 7. Dejounte Murray is expected to return from a knee injury for tonight's game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped against Memphis, 109-108 after being down eight at halftime. LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points and hit a layup with 1:30 left that put his team ahead to stay. Anthony Davis had 22 points along with five blocks.

Having won 14 of their first 16 games, the Lakers are off to their best start since the 2008-2009 season.

The Lakers defeated the Spurs 103-96 when the two teams met in San Antonio on Nov. 3. James had a triple-double with 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and Davis scored 25 points.

