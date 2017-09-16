LeBron James considers his 2003 NBA Draft class great but not the best

The 2003 NBA Draft produced one of the most talented classes in league history. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all got selected at the top of the draft, along with very solid pros such as Kirk Hinrich, David West, and Kyle Korver further down the board.

Some would even say 2003 was the best draft of all time. James, however, is not one of those people. The King was recently asked about where his group stands among the strongest draft classes all time. He took the humble route, saying that while his class is certainly right up there with the best, they aren't No. 1. Via Hypebeast.com:

You were drafted back in 2003, along with Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. Do you consider your year to be the best draft in NBA history? We are not the best; we are right up there. You know you obviously got the '96 draft; you got the '84 draft that's right up there. So for us to even be mentioned as one of the greatest drafts that the NBA has ever seen is an honor.

The '84 draft featured Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley and John Stockton, while the '96 draft had Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash.

With all of the ridiculous talent and accomplishments in each of those three classes, the debate will probably never end about which one was actually the best.