LeBron James on whether Cavs need to make a move: 'That's not a question for me'

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in shambles.

Now without Kevin Love due to a broken hand, the Cavs continued their recent slide by getting crushed by the Rockets on Saturday night. At home in Cleveland, with an elite opponent in town, it seemed a perfect opportunity for the Cavs to make a statement. Instead, they were run off the court, losing by 32 in a game that was never close.

Now 4-6 in their last 10 games, with a negative point differential and just two games separating them from the seventh place Miami Heat, reporters understandably had a lot of questions for LeBron James.

At one point, LeBron was asked about whether the team needs to make a move. Throughout the years, he has had a big impact on the roster decisions, notably using his influence to help J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson secure big money deals.

In recent weeks the Cavs have been involved in trade rumors regarding everyone from George Hill to DeAndre Jordan, but following Saturday's game, LeBron said that questions about potential moves aren't for him.

LeBron was asked if the Cavs need to make a move. “That’s not a question for me. I’m not the GM.” pic.twitter.com/NXc9ivbsTq — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) February 4, 2018

LeBron's full statement:

"That's not a question for me. I show up to work every day, bust my tail every day, I'm one of the first ones to get to the gym and I'm one of the last ones to leave. I do my part, I control what I can control, and [making moves] is what I cannot control."

LeBron was also asked about whether his teammates are doing their part, but he chose the diplomatic route, saying he does his job, and noted that the Cavs have to pick up for each other when they're struggling.

LeBron asked if his teammates are working as hard as he is: “I do *my* job... Right now, it’s not working to our favor.” pic.twitter.com/3jbtCGWMpn — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) February 4, 2018

Regardless of how much say LeBron actually has about front office decisions, it seems likely the Cavs will make some sort of move before the trade deadline.