The Orlando Magic (13-22) will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Lakers when they face the Detroit Pistons (8-28) on Wednesday night. Orlando had its two-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, as Los Angeles cruised to a 129-110 win. Detroit comes into this game on a six-game skid following an overtime loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena. Orlando is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.5.

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Pistons +1.5

Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 229.5 points

Pistons vs. Magic money line: Detroit +105, Orlando -125

Why the Pistons can cover

Orlando is coming off one of its worst performances of the month, falling behind in the first quarter and never leading again in a 129-110 loss to the Lakers. The Magic were outrebounded by nine boards and shot just 10 of 28 from beyond the arc, and now they will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Top draft pick Paolo Banchero had the worst game of his young career, shooting 1 of 6 and finishing with a career-low four points.

Detroit held a 14-point lead against the Clippers with just three minutes remaining on Monday before getting outscored 16-2 during the remainder of regulation. The Pistons had eight players score in double figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic's 23 points. He scored 24 points in a 113-109 win over Orlando earlier this season.

Why the Magic can cover

While Orlando is coming off a disappointing showing against the Lakers, it was nowhere near as disappointing as Detroit's blown lead on Monday. The Pistons became just the third team since the 1996-97 season to blow a 14-plus point lead in the final three minutes of the game. The Clippers only had one starter on the floor during most of the comeback, making it an even uglier finish.

Orlando had won eight of its previous nine games before losing to the Lakers on Tuesday, so the Magic are still in good form overall. Banchero leads the way with 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while Franz Wagner is adding 19.7 points. Orlando has covered the spread in 10 of its last 11 games, and Detroit has only covered once in its last six games.

