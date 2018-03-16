Marcus Smart reportedly to undergo thumb surgery; Celtics hope he returns for playoffs
Marcus Smart isn't taking any chances with his thumb injury, but he could be back for the playoffs
Marcus Smart has a torn ligament in his right thumb, and has been out indefinitely trying to decide if he should play through the injury or get surgery. This was a big decision for Smart considering he's going to be a restricted free agent this summer.
Smart has opted to go the safe route and get surgery on his thumb. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Smart will have surgery to repair the torn ligament while the Celtics hope he's able to return some time in the playoffs. This will be the second time this season Smart has to sit out for a long period of time due to injury.
This is another blow to an already hurt Celtics team. Recently they lost Daniel Theis for the season due to a meniscus tear, and Danny Ainge said that Kyrie Irving might eventually need surgery on his ailing knee. Jaylen Brown has been out with a concussion. Even the usually healthy Al Horford has been sick lately. It feels like the Celtics are falling apart.
If Boston can get healthy soon, and make a run, it might be able to get Smart back during a crucial point of the playoffs. He's one of their best defenders and an important part of the rotation.
