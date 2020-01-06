Mavericks vs. Bulls odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, predictions for Jan. 6 from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 22-13 overall and 10-8 at home, while Chicago is 13-23 overall and 6-10 on the road. Dallas is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 217. The Bulls are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as a road underdog, and are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games. The Mavs are 10-3 against the spread following a straight-up loss. Before entering any Bulls vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Dallas went to overtime against Charlotte on Saturday before falling 123-120. Luka Doncic scored a game-high 39 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dealt 10 assists in the loss. Maxi Kleber added 24 points off the bench for the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Chicago opened the new year with 111-104 loss to Boston on Saturday. Zach LaVine shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 35 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 14 points and Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

The Mavs enter Monday's game scoring 116.6 points per game, good for third best in the league. The Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.9 percent of their shots, the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA.

The total has gone under in four of Chicago's last five games against Southwest Division opponents. The total has gone under in five of the Mavericks' last seven games against the Bulls, but has gone over in seven of Dallas' last nine games against Eastern Conference teams.

