NBA All-Star Game: Pistons' Andre Drummond selected as replacement for John Wall
The Detroit center will make his second All-Star appearance after getting snubbed in the initial selections
It's been a crazy 24 hours for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond. First, he found out that former Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin was going to be his new teammate. Then, on Tuesday, he was named as a replacement for injured Washington Wizards point guard John Wall for next month's NBA All-Star Game.
It's the second All-Star nod for Drummond, who previously made the All-Star Game in 2016. He'll suit up for Team LeBron in the Feb. 18 game, after being considered one of the primary snubs after the initial selections. Drummond is carrying averages of 14.7 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a career-high 3.8 assists per game.
