NBA coaches are hired -- and fired -- every offseason. It's part of basketball, and this year has been no different, as several prominent positions have become available, and some have already been filled. Teams are constantly looking to get better, and switching up the person calling shots from the sideline is typically one of the first moves made by an organization in the name of improvement.

Most recently, the Houston Rockets and Mike D'Antoni decided to part ways after four seasons. The move didn't necessarily come as a major surprise, as D'Antoni had previously turned down an extension offer to remain with the Rockets. Nonetheless, the change is a major one for the Rockets, and Houston will now be looking for a new head coach, while D'Antoni will likely be a hot commodity on the open market.

The Brooklyn Nets made the first surprise move in finding a new coach, as the franchise hired Hall of Famer Steve Nash to lead the Nets into a new era. Not keeping their jobs were Pacers' Nate McMillan, who was dismissed after four seasons as well as 76ers' Brett Brown, who was fired after seven seasons, including a sweep at the hands of the Celtics in first round of the NBA playoffs. Also, the Bulls fired Jim Boylen and the Pelicans fired Alvin Gentry earlier in the month. Last month, the Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau as their next head coach after an extensive search directed by new team president Leon Rose.

We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.

NBA hirings and firings