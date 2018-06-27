NBA commissioner Adam Silver receives contract extension through 2024

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has received a five-year contract extension that will take him through the 2024 NBA Finals, Board of Governors chairman Larry Tanenbaum announced on Wednesday. Silver, the fifth commissioner in NBA history, took over for David Stern in 2014 when his 30-year tenure came to a close.

Silver's reign has coincided with an increase in the value of franchises and attendance records being set annually. More from the AP:

Silver, 56, led a very smooth series of negotiations with the NBA players union on the way to a new collective bargaining agreement in 2016 -- one where salaries around the league soared thanks to a $24.1 billion, nine-year television and media rights deal that he helped strike with Disney and Turner Sports two years earlier. Franchise values of the 30 NBA clubs have risen fivefold, from an estimated $12 billion when Silver took over to $60 billion now. This was also the fourth consecutive season where the league set an all-time attendance record, with 22.1 million fans attending games in 2017-18.

Silver's work is far from done, however. Widespread tanking, the "one-and-done" rule, player-referee tension and league parity are just a few of the more prominent issues he'll attempt to fix over the next few years.