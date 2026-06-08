NBA Finals 2026 Game 3 odds, prediction, time: Knicks vs. Spurs picks by expert on 142-105 run

The New York Knicks seek a commanding 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals 2026 when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. This Game 3 matchup will be the first Finals contest at Madison Square Garden since 1999, as Jalen Brunson and the Knicks (53-29) are riding a 13-game overall win streak. The Spurs (62-20) suffered a heartbreaking 105-104 defeat in Friday's Game 2 as Victor Wembanyama and company are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks have won seven straight home games versus San Antonio dating back to 2021. New York is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Knicks predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is regularly one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 142-105 roll on all NBA picks, returning $1,715 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Knicks -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 216.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Knicks -130, Spurs +110 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Knicks predictions

After studying Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle, Barner is leaning Under 216.5 total points. The Under hit in each of the first two contests of this series, and the total hasn't been reached in the last three matchups overall. "These are two very good defensive teams that can really put the clamps on each other if the officials allow them to be very physical again," Barner told SportsLine. "Neither team has hit a ton of three-pointers, which has helped keep the scoring total down."

For the entirety of the regular plus postseason, both squads have leaned under. The Under sports a 54-48 record for San Antonio, while it has a 53-46 mark for New York. Additionally, the result of Game 2 trends to the total not being surpassed in Game 3 as the the Under has hit at a 68% clip for the Spurs following a loss, while the Under has also connected 58% of the time for the Knicks after a win. See his Spurs vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

Barner has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Barner's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Knicks, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 141-103 roll on NBA picks, and find out.