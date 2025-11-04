The 2025-26 NBA season rolls on Tuesday with six more matchups, highlighted by 76ers vs. Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. Both squads are 5-1 and tied atop the Eastern Conference standings, with the Bulls 1.5-point home favorites per the latest NBA odds. Each team is also 5-1 against the spread as both have several reasons to back them in a Tuesday NBA parlay.

Other notable NBA lines on Tuesday include Warriors vs. Suns (+11.5), which has the biggest NBA spread of the day, as well as Thunder vs. Clippers (+7.5) as OKC looks to remain as the league's last undefeated team. What are the best NBA bets on the board? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of just under +600.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, Nov. 4

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is going Over 233.5 (-110) in the 10 p.m. ET tip between the Warriors and Suns. The Over is a combined 10-4 for the teams this season, with each seeing the Over go 5-2. The Suns have seen all three of their road games go over the total, while the Over is 2-1 for the Warriors at the Chase Center.

These are two of the three most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the league as Phoenix leads the NBA in made 3-pointers per game while Golden State ranks third. With that type of potency from deep, the model projects there to be 241 total points as the Over hits in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet this pick right here:

How to make NBA predictions for Tuesday, November 4

