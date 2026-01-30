Friday features a nine-game NBA slate with plenty of NBA player props to consider. Kings forward Domantas Sabonis has been a popular option for NBA props over the last few years, given his ability to generate points, rebounds and assists. Sabonis had a tough task with Joel Embiid last night, but with a matchup against the Celtics on Friday, the SportsLine Projection Model projects a stronger showing for the 29-year-old versatile threat. The model has Sabonis Over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists as one of its Friday best bets for NBA player props. The model is also backing Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija Under 22.5 points and Magic guard Anthony Black Under 16.5 points for Friday NBA props. Bet NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Friday:



Anthony Black, Magic, Under 16.5 points

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Under 22.5 points

Domantas Sabonis, Kings, Over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists



Anthony Black, Magic, Under 16.5 points (-123)

Black is coming off a 26-point performance against the Heat on Wednesday, but that came after three straight games of finishing Under 16.5 points. He averaged 11.3 points per game over those contests, and the 22-year-old is averaging 15.8 ppg this season. The Magic play the Raptors, who are sixth in the league in scoring defense at 112.1 ppg allowed. Black has elevated his game after averaging 4.6 and 9.4 points over his first two seasons, but the model still views this as too high a number against Toronto. The model projects Black for 13.5 points on Friday. DraftKings offers the best odds, while other sportsbooks have him priced at -125 odds or shorter or have moved his over/under down to 15.5 points.

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Under 22.5 points (-105)

He's gone Under this number in back-to-back games, including scoring 17 points over 31 minutes against the Wizards on Tuesday, and Washington has one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Avdija and the Trail Blazers have a significantly tougher matchup on Friday against the Knicks, who are eighth in scoring defense at 112.8 ppg allowed this season. The Knicks have held their opponents to fewer than 95 points in three of their last four games, which is a key reason why the model has the Portland forward projected for 20.8 points on Friday. Avdija has been battling a lower-back strain in recent weeks, but the only games he's missed over the last two weeks have involved back-to-backs, which increases his chances of playing on Friday. But the injury could limit his scoring.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings, Over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists (-124)

Sabonis has gone Over this number in two of his last four games, while having a PRA of at least 24 in each of the last four contests to consistently finish Over to near this mark. He's been one of the most versatile offensive players in the league, averaging at least 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in each of his first three full seasons with the Kings. Even while battling injuries this season, he's still averaging a PRA total of 30.8 heading into a matchup against a Celtics team likely without Jaylen Brown (doubtful, hamstring/knee). The model projects a 32.1 PRA total for Sabonis on Friday.

