NBA Playoff Odds: Timberwolves projected to make playoffs for first time since 2004

The 2017-18 NBA regular season is less than two weeks away, which means it's time to start making your predictions and laying your bets on what will happen.

Ahead of the start of the season, Vegas sportsbooks have started to release their odds on everything from major award winners to who will win the NBA Finals. The latest batch of odds, via Bovada, involves every team's chances of making the playoffs this season.

In what should come as no surprise, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers lead the way at a staggering 1/100 to simply make the playoffs. Which means that a $100 bet on the Warriors or Cavs making the playoffs would cash you just one dollar. Or, alternatively, to win $100 on the Dubs or Cavs making the postseason, you'd have to put up a $10,000 stake.

One very interesting line is that the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves (1/7) have the eighth-best odds of any team in the league to make the playoffs, despite playing in a difficult Western Conference. Their odds are better than both the Milwaukee Bucks (1/6) and Toronto Raptors (2/13), each of whom both made the playoffs last season, are returning basically the same squads, and are facing a weaker field in the Eastern Conference.

It appears as though oddsmakers are more than convinced that the Wolves' big summer will be enough to send the team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference finals.

Additionally, at 5/11 odds, the oddsmakers expect, though just barely, that "The Process" will finally pay off, and the Philadelphia 76ers will make a return to the playoffs as well. They have the eighth-best playoff odds among Eastern Conference teams.

Here are the 10 teams with the best odds to make the playoffs next season:

Team To Make Playoffs To Miss Playoffs Cleveland Cavaliers -10000 (1/100) +2500 (25/1) Golden State Warriors -10000 (1/100) +2500 (25/1) Boston Celtics -3000 (1/30) +1500 (15/1) Houston Rockets -2500 (1/25) +1000 (10/1) San Antonio Spurs -2500 (1/25) +1000 (10/1) Oklahoma City Thunder -1500 (1/15) +750 (15/2) Washington Wizards -850 (2/17) +525 (26/5) Minnesota Timberwolves -700 (1/7) +475 (19/4) Milwaukee Bucks -600 (1/6) +400 (4/1) Toronto Raptors -650 (2/13) +450 (9/2)

As for the team with the worst chance of making the playoffs? That would be the Chicago Bulls, who currently sit at 20/1 to play in the postseason.