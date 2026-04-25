After a thrilling Friday night highlighted by dramatic wins for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, the 2026 NBA playoffs will continue Saturday with a quadruple-header featuring two Game 3s and two Game 4s. No teams can be eliminated in these contests, but depending on how some of the results go, some teams could be pushed to the brink.

Ahead of Saturday's action, let's take a look at each game and make some predictions.

NBA games today: April 24 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Pistons vs. Magic Game 3 prediction

After a frustrating defeat in Game 1, the Pistons finally looked like the No. 1 seed in Game 2. They completely shut down the Magic's offense, Cade Cunningham got some help from the supporting cast and they went on a remarkable 30-3 run in the third quarter to pull away.

Was the second half of Game 2 a sign of things to come in this matchup? Or will the Magic have a response at home? In a matchup this physical and defensive-minded, it's hard to be super confident either way. Leaning toward the Pistons may be over-indexing too much on the regular season, but they do have the best player and their defense will travel. Pick: Pistons -2.5

Thunder vs. Suns Game 3 prediction

The Suns put up a real fight in Game 2, and they carried that fight into the postgame press conference. But despite their best efforts, and Jalen Williams' hamstring injury, they still lost by 13, which summed up the gap between these two teams. The Thunder just have too much talent and depth for the Suns. Pick: Thunder -9.5

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Knicks vs. Hawks Game 4 prediction

This has been, by far, the most competitive and entertaining first-round series thus far. The Hawks have won each of the last two games by one point thanks to late heroics from CJ McCollum, and if they can defend homecourt on Saturday, they'll take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Game 4 is essentially a must-win for the Knicks, who were hoping to contend for a title this season and have mortgaged the majority of their future to build this team. They are more talented, but are they the more cohesive and motivated team? We'll find out on Saturday. A gut-check game like this is far more about desire and belief than strategy. Pick: Knicks -1.5

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 prediction

This series completely flipped in the fourth quarter of Game 2, when the Timberwolves shut down Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to steal that game and even the series. Minnesota carried the confidence from that win, and their defensive intensity, into Game 3, which they dominated to take a 2-1 lead.

Aaron Gordon's absence in Game 3 due to a calf injury was a major blow to the Nuggets on both sides of the ball, and he remains questionable on Saturday. Considering Gordon's status, this game being in Minneapolis, and what we've seen in the last five quarters, it's actually a bit surprising that the Nuggets are the favorites. It's hard to doubt Jokić, but he hasn't looked like himself in this series because of Rudy Gobert's excellent play. Pick: Timberwolves +1.5