The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 7-7 overall and 4-3 at home, while Brooklyn is 9-7 overall and 2-3 on the road. Brooklyn is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.

Cavaliers vs. Nets spread: Cavaliers +6.5

Cavaliers vs. Nets over-under: 223 points

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets lost to Cleveland in double overtime on Wednesday, 147-135. Brooklyn saw a four-game winning streak come to an end in the first of two consecutive games between the teams. Kevin Durant (38 points), Kyrie Irving (37 points) and James Harden (21 points) combined to score 96 points. The 125 points scored by the starting five of Irving, Harden, Durant, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan set a Nets record for points scored by a starting five.

Joe Harris logged 41 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting on Wednesday. Brooklyn ranks first in the league in field goal percentage, knocking down shots at a 49.1 percent clip. Harden has registered 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in each of his first three games with the Nets. Durant (injury recovery) will not play on Friday.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers won their second consecutive game when they beat the Nets on Wednesday. They outscored Brooklyn 20-8 in the second overtime period. The 147 points were the third-most in franchise history and the team's most since 1991. Collin Sexton scored a career-high 42 points, as he reached the 40-point mark for the second time in his career. He had 15 points in the second overtime period.

Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday. Cleveland is coming into Friday's matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.9 on average. Darius Garland (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) is out.

