The Phoenix Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 8-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Denver is 8-7 overall and 4-2 on the road. Denver is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Suns +2.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over-under: 216.5 points

What you need to know about the Nuggets

In the first of back-to-back games between the two teams on Friday, the Nuggets won 130-126 over Phoenix in overtime. Denver overcame a 68-54 halftime deficit. Nikola Jokic almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 10 boards, and eight assists. Gary Harris added 19 points. The Nuggets went above .500 for the first time this season.

Denver has won three of its past four games. The Nuggets have split their first two games with the Suns this season. They won last season's series 3-1 and have taken the series in each of the past three seasons.

What you need to know about the Suns

Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points on Friday, but he took a hard fall late in overtime and didn't play in the final few possessions. He suffered a hamstring injury and is not expected to play in Saturday's game. Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and made 11 of 13 shots from the field. Mikal Bridges had 24 points and 10 rebounds and made six of eight 3-point attempts.

Phoenix was not able to hold onto a 14-point halftime lead in the loss. The Suns have lost three of their past four games. Damian Jones and Dario Saric did not play on Friday due to league's health and safety protocols.

