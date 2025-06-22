Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals is set for Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers forced Game 7 after cruising to a 108-91 victory on Thursday. Indiana's win was the fourth-largest victory to force Game 7 in NBA Finals history. The Pacers led by as many as 31 points, but they'll have a tough task if they want to win the first NBA championship in franchise history. That's because the Thunder have been spectacular at home in the postseason, winning 10 of their 12 home games in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Tipoff from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 7-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 214.5. Oklahoma City is a -265 moneyline favorite, while the Pacers are +215 underdogs.

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder are led by NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has been spectacular in the 2025 NBA playoffs, especially at home. He's recorded 10 consecutive 30-point playoff games at home, and with a victory on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander will be the first player to win a scoring title and an NBA title in the same season since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-00.

The Thunder are also 18-2 after a loss this season, so they'll enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence. Another player capable of taking over a game for OKC is forward Jalen Williams. Williams is averaging 24.2 points. 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the NBA Finals. In the Game 5 victory, Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 40 points, six rebounds and four assists. Plus, Oklahoma City has racked up the most wins by 10+ points (63) in a season all-time, including the regular season and playoffs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers have been underestimated throughout their postseason run, so why can't they shock the NBA world one more time? They've been the underdog in all six games in the 2025 NBA Finals and have still forced a Game 7. The Pacers defeated the Thunder, 111-110, in Oklahoma City in Game 1 and are coming off a 17-point victory in Game 6 in Indiana. Indiana isn't at full health, but Haliburton still played 23 strong minutes in Game 6 with 14 points and a +25 plus-minus. His presence and floor general leadership are integral, and he should be healthy enough to play in Game 7.

Forward Pascal Siakam continues to provide his NBA Finals experience and productivity. He's averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this series, including 16 points and 13 rebounds in Game 6. Siakam had 28 points in Game 5 in Oklahoma City, so playing on the road shouldn't hinder his production. The Pacers are 14-8 against the spread in playoff games and 26-20-1 ATS as the underdog this year. See which team to back at SportsLine.

