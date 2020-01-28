Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 13-34 overall and 6-17 at home, while New Orleans is 18-29 overall and 9-14 on the road. The Cavaliers ended a seven-game losing streak on Monday. The Pelicans have lost three of their past five games. New Orleans is favored by eight points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans:

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans spread: Cavaliers +8

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans over-under: 232.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans money line: Cleveland 273, New Orleans -344

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against Detroit on Monday, taking its contest 115-100. Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds and the latter shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven boards. Love scored all of his points in the first half.

Cleveland has lost its last seven home games and has not won on its own turf since Dec. 23. The Cavaliers have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 48.8, which places them 29th in the league.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- New Orleans prevailed over Boston 123-108 on Sunday. New Orleans relied on the efforts of Jrue Holiday, who had 25 points and five assists along with six rebounds, and Derrick Favors, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Rookie Zion Williamson will make his NBA road debut tonight. He had his first career double-double against the Celtics with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Williamson has averaged 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in his first three games.

The Pelicans are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.4 on average.

How to make Pelicans vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pelicans vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.