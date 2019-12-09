Raptors vs. Bulls odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. Chicago is 8-16 overall and 4-8 at home, while Toronto is 15-7 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Raptors are looking to end a season-long three-game losing streak. They have won 10 straight matchups against the Bulls, including a 108-84 victory in their first meeting this season on Oct. 26. Chicago has lost two straight and five of seven. Toronto is favored by 5,5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 110-105 to Miami on Sunday. Zach LaVine had a tough game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over seven times en route to a 5-for-19, 18-point finish. Lauri Markkanen scored 22 for Chicago.

Chandler Hutchison missed his fifth consecutive game, but is getting closer to a return from a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Toronto fell 110-104 to Philadelphia. Kyle Lowry had 26 points, and OG Anunoby finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Raptors overcame a 21-point deficit but still fell short. The Raptors lost Fred VanVleet on Sunday with a right knee contusion and he is not expected to play Monday.

The Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.7 percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Chicago, The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4, which places them second in the league.

