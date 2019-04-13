Raptors vs. Magic: D.J. Augustin's last-second 3-pointer wins Game 1 for Orlando

No one expected the Orlando Magic to even be in the playoffs this season, but here they are with a 1-0 series lead over Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. That's thanks to the heroics of their veteran point guard, D.J. Augustin.

After the two teams went basket for basket down the stretch of a thrilling contest, the Magic found themselves with the ball and a chance to hold for the final shot. Head coach Steve Clifford decided not to call a timeout and trusted his team to get a good look. It proved to be a wise decision.

After controlling the ball up top to waste some time, Augustin called for a pick-and-roll with Nikola Vucevic. When the big man rolled to the basket, both defenders went with him, leaving Augustin all alone at the top of the key. He calmly set his feet and buried the triple to give the Magic a 104-101 lead with just 3.4 seconds to play.

Down on the other end, Leonard's desperate heave fell short, and the Magic escaped with the shocking upset win. Augustin finished the game with 25 points and six assists to lead the way, as Orlando kept up the strong play that helped them get into the playoffs in the first place.