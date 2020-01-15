Raptors vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 23-17 overall and 13-7 at home, while Toronto is 25-14 overall and 11-7 on the road. The Thunder have won 12 of their past 15 games. The Raptors, meanwhile, have lost six of their past 10 games. Oklahoma City is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Thunder vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Thunder vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Oklahoma City bested Minnesota on Monday with a 117-104 win. Oklahoma City relied on the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who posted his first career triple-double with 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 dimes, and Danilo Gallinari, who finished with 30 points. Gilgeous-Alexander became the youngest player in NBA history with a 20-rebound triple-double.

Meanwhile, Toronto needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but the Raptors couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-104 to San Antonio. The Raptors were up 82-69 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Marc Gasol is expected to return tonight after missing a dozen games with a hamstring injury. Fred VanVleet has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and will not play on Wednesday.

So who wins Raptors vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.