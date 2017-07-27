Report: Mikhail Prokhorov could consider selling controlling stake of Nets

Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has been trying to sell a minority stake in his team for some time now. He has been unsuccessful in finding a suitor that could meet his asking price, but the changing NBA landscape might play a factor in how he approaches a sale.

It was recently announced that the Rockets are for sale and there's the possibility that buyers interested in Houston could turn around and buy part of the Nets. There is also similar interest outside the United States, specifically in China, that could help the Nets find buyers in the current market. From the New York Post:

Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, while focused on selling a minority stake in the franchise, has warmed recently to the possibility of offering a controlling slice of the team, sources close to the situation said. The change of heart comes after the initial reaction to the minority stake sale was weak -- and with interest in the Houston Rockets sale heating up, one source said. "As word gets out about the new Nets process, some of the Rockets interest may spill over," a source said. One source of investment cash, from wealthy Chinese investors, is of particular interest to both the Rockets and the Nets

Unlike Houston, the Nets being sold wouldn't shock the NBA community because Prokhorov hasn't been shy about wanting to sell at least a share of the team. However, the assumption was always that it would be for a minority stake and not one that would force him to relinquish control of the team. Of course, with the market currently pricing NBA teams higher than ever, it makes sense that he would be more open to a larger sale.