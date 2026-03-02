The Houston Rockets continue their road trip on Monday with a stop in the nation's capital as they take on the Washington Wizards. Houston split its two recent games in the Sunshine State, losing at Miami and winning at Orlando. Washington (16-43), meanwhile, has dropped four straight as it sits in 13th place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, and out of the realistic NBA playoff picture. Houston is third in the West at 37-22. Alex Sarr (hamstring) is out for Washington, while Kyshawn George (knee) is questionable. Jabari Smith (ankle) remains out for Houston.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Houston is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 223.5.

Rockets vs. Wizards spread: Rockets -15.5 Rockets vs. Wizards over/under: 223.5 points Rockets vs. Wizards money line: Rockets -1176, Wizards +726 Rockets vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Wizards streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Rockets vs. Wizards predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Wizards vs. Rockets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (223.5). The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in defensive efficiency, and they are without one of the league's better young rim protectors in Sarr. That should open up plenty of offensive opportunities for Houston, the league's 10th most efficient unit, who has its top three scorers -- Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson -- all active.

These teams met in November and combined for 247 points, easily clearing the total (236.5) in that one. This time around the model is projecting 225 points, again making the Over the value side.

How to make Wizards vs. Rockets picks

