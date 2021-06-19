To say there have been a lot of changes lately for the Dallas Mavericks would be an understatement. After 13 seasons as head coach and an NBA championship, Rick Carlisle announced he resigned from the role. Dallas also parted ways with general manager Donnie Nelson.

David Samson discusses the changes and what he thinks of Mavs owner Mark Cuban's choices with the team.

Samson begins saying, "Mark Cuban better be certain that he knows what he's doing," adding that he better be certain that Haralabos "Bob" Voulgaris, Director of Quantitative Research and Development for the Dallas Mavericks, is his guy.

The podcast host says Voulgaris is not the right person to listen to. He said:

"Mark Cuban has lost his marbles folks, because he believes that the voice in his head and by his side is the right voice and we're gonna find out."

There were early reports that there was frustrations in the front office and while Cuban denied this, the many changes don't exactly back up his statement.

Samson says Carlisle got sick of someone getting in his business and having someone in Cuban's ear telling him what to do and was done with the role.

Carlisle said it was only his decision to resign, but Samson says that doesn't need to be said because one, we aren't going to believe you and two, it doesn't matter.

Samson believes it's the issue of Voulgaris being too involved that caused the issue with Carlisle. Samson goes through what the conversations likely were between Cuban and Carlisle, saying there were likely disagreements on how to operate.

"I've tried to run a team this way, it doesn't work," Samson said.

Concluding he says, "Do you think that he resigned or do you think he got fired? Do you think Carlisle walked away from three years of salary? Here's a quick hint for you: no chance."

He said they settled on an agreement for Carlisle to leave because Cuban was ready to move on, but Samson believes the head coach will have another job in the NBA soon.