The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 31-31 overall and 13-19 at home, while Philadelphia is 42-21 overall and 17-14 on the road. The 76ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games when playing a team with a losing home record. The Spurs are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Spurs vs. 76ers spread: Sixers -6

Spurs vs. 76ers over-under: 221 points

Spurs vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -245, Spurs +205

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost their second straight game, falling to the Boston Celtics 143-140 in overtime on Friday in a game where Boston erased a 32-point deficit. DeMar DeRozan dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists, in addition to five boards, in the setback.

DeRozan scores 21.7 points and dishes 7.4 assists per game, while Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.0 rebounds per outing. San Antonio scores 111.2 points per game and allows 110.7 defensively. The Spurs remain in contention in the Southwest Division, 4.5 games behind Dallas. San Antonio enters the contest allowing an NBA-best 6.2 steals per game.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Everything went the Philadelphia's way against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in a 126-104 victory. Ben Simmons scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dealt five assists.

Tobias Harris scores 19.9 points per game, while Dwight Howard pulls down 8.4 rebounds and Ben Simmons dishes 7.0 assists per outing. Joel Embiid leads the team with 29.2 points per outing. Philadelphia scores 113.7 points per game and allows 109.4 defensively. The Sixers are just a half-game behind Brooklyn in the Atlantic Division. The 76ers rank second in the league in steals per game, swiping 9.16 on average.

