Sixers vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 21 predictions from proven computer model

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 20-10 overall and 14-2 at home, while Washington is 8-19 overall and 4-12 on the road. Despite their records, it's actually been the Wizards who are 15-12 against the spread while the 76ers have gone 13-17 against the number. The Wizards have also won and covered two of the last three head-to-head meetings between these franchises. Philadelphia is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Sixers vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated 76ers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The contest between the 76ers and Dallas on Friday was not particularly close, with the 76ers falling 117-98. A silver lining for Philadelphia was the play of Sixers center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 17 boards. The Sixers get a large percentage of their scoring from their starting five of Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson and Al Horford. All five average at least 13.3 points per game and account for 77.9 percent of the team's scoring.

Meanwhile Washington fell 122-118 to Toronto on Friday. Wizards forward Davis Bertans had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting. It was a blip in what has been a terrific stretch for Bertans, who is shooting 44.7 percent from the 3-point line. Bradley Beal had 37 points in the loss and is now averaging 27.9 points per game with a large portion of the offense flowing through him through him. Ish Smith also had a big game with 26 points off the bench.

So who wins Wizards vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 76ers vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.