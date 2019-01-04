Spurs fans rain down boos on Kawhi Leonard during player introductions

It's safe to say that there was plenty of juice inside the AT&T Center ahead of Thursday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

It marked the first time that Kawhi Leonard played in San Antonio since being traded to the Toronto Raptors over the course of the offseason. During the Raptors pregame player introductions, Spurs fans certainly didn't hold back as they rained down a healthy dose of roaring boos when Leonard's name was announced.

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green get introduced in San Antonio as members of the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/enErTW5ztu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

Ironically, Danny Green, who was traded along with Leonard to the Raptors, was introduced right before Leonard and received a strong amount of cheers from the San Antonio crowd. In addition, the crowd chanted "Danny, Danny" leading up to Green being introduced prior to the game.

Both players logged at least seven seasons with the Spurs before being traded.

Prior to the introductions, the Spurs did put together a tribute video that featured both Leonard and Green. What was interestingly noticeable about the video was how the Spurs broke up highlight clips of Leonard and Green, so that the fans couldn't boo throughout the entire segment.

Welcome back to San Antonio, Danny and Kawhi!

#SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/O3D3Lr4m5p — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2019

It definitely appears that the San Antonio fans haven't forgotten how Leonard's tenure with the franchise ended. After playing just nine games in his final season due to a quadriceps injury, despite being cleared by the team's medical staff during the 2017-18 campaign, the Spurs made the decision to move on from Leonard despite him being instrumental in bringing an NBA title to the organization in 2014.